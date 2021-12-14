President Harutyunyan received Artsakh Football League member clubs representatives

On December 14 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received representatives of the Artsakh Football League member clubs, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Financial issues of the clubs and those on the maintenance of football stadiums in the regions of the republic were discussed during the meeting.

The Head of the State assured that all the issues raised will be properly solved, and major state support programs aimed at development of the sport are envisaged for the coming year.