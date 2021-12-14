Artsakhpress

Society

Devotion is immortality...Mkhitar Asryan

During the 44 –Day Artsakh War many heroes died for the defense of the homeland. 36-year-old Mkhitar Asryan is one of them.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS:  In an interview with "Artsakhpress", the hero's wife, Anna, proudly tells about her husband's heroic path.

"Since his school years, he had a special interest in the subject of the Armenian History ". He studied all the heroic episodes later becoming a part of that story with his heroism. After graduating from school in Stepanakert in 2000, he entered the faculty of "Road Traffic Organization, Management and Architecture" of the Artsakh State University, then he was drafted into the army and completed his compulsory military service in Talish. He was demobilized in 2003. Afterwards he started working in the Military Police of the Republic of Artsakh.

 He served the homeland with dignity for 8 years. In 2018, he started working in the Halo Trust mine-clearing organization.

 And in 2020 he entered the service in the special forces of the Republic of Artsakh. He knew the tactical rules very well, "Anna says, adding that she seemed to have some inner fear that his life would be short.

 When the war broke out, the father of two children went to the war without hesitation. For 40 days he fought. Their detachment was in the most difficult and dangerous places. They leave for Hadrut to liberate a battle position.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէOn the way, they realized that they are under siege. The enemy hit  the car, some of the friends died and some of them were wounded. His comrade-in-arms, Vazgen,  opened fire, and he  took his wounded comrades to a safe place. Fighting became impossible as the enemy had surrounded Hadrut.

 They were unable to contact the command. When Mkhitar sees the frightened residents of a nearby village, he manages to find a truck and leave the village with the residents and the wounded. Noticing a drone on the road, he immediately braked the car, saving dozens of lives.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէOn November 6, they received an order to go to the outskirts of Shushi and withdraw the soldiers from the blockade. The first car was driven by Mkhitar, with him were Gagik and Vazgen. Gagik died on the spot, Mkhitar was wounded. Cars passing by turned back, leaving Mkhitar and Vazgen helpless. In this difficult situation, he calls to say goodbye.

''I'm seriously wounded, An, I love you very much, forgive me, stay strong.''

'' He talked to many people on the phone, explains his place, said that the enemy is very close to him. He waited until the end with hope. But he was not saved. Only a week later, they found the body and brought it to the father's house,'' she says.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէMkhitar Asryan was posthumously awarded the Combat Cross, 2nd degree and the "Combat Service" medals.


     

