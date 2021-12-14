Australia, South Korea sign historic defense agreement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have signed a defense deal worth 1 billion Australian dollars as the two countries mark 60 years of diplomatic relations, DW reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: South Korea and Australia have signed a nearly $700 million defense deal on Monday during South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to the country. Under the agreement, South Korean defense company Hanwha will provide the Australian army with equipment like artillery weapons, supply vehicles and radar.

The deal, worth 1 billion Australian dollars ($717 million, €635 million), is the largest defense contract between Australia and an Asian nation, local media reported.