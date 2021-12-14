On December 14, a press conference was held in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University dedicated to the publication of the series "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization".

December 14, 2021, 11:53 "Azerbaijan is the enemy of civilization." A new series presenting the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh published

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The series is a joint project of the Center for Caucasus Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University, the Public Council for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage NGO and the Golos Armenii (Voice of Armenia) independent socio-political newspaper.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Hovik Avanesov, the head of the Center for Caucasus Studies, said that the idea of creating a series had arisen a long time ago.

"Before the 2020 Artsakh War, we were thinking of publishing such a series, the aim of which would be to popularize our historical and cultural heritage, moreover, in different languages. During the war, the plans had changed; we decided to give priority to those methods of cultural heritage, which are located in the temporarily occupied territories of Artsakh. The series presents the previous and current state of that historical and cultural heritage," said H. Avanesov and added that the project will regularly cover episodes of the cultural genocide committed by Azerbaijan since the establishment of the artificial state of Azerbaijan in 1918.

The aim of the series is to present to the world the clear facts that Azerbaijan is really the enemy of civilization, the concepts of "civilization" and "Azerbaijan" are not compatible with each other. According to our interlocutor, it should be clearly stated that, from the very first days of the war, the Armenian cultural heritage was targeted by the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist tandem.

The series will be translated into several languages.