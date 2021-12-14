Artsakhpress

Society

"Azerbaijan is the enemy of civilization." A new series presenting the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh published

On December 14, a press conference was held in Stepanakert Mesrop Mashtots University dedicated to the publication of the series "Azerbaijan is the Enemy of Civilization".

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The series is a joint project of the Center for Caucasus Studies of the Mesrop Mashtots University, the Public Council for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage NGO and the Golos Armenii (Voice of Armenia) independent socio-political newspaper.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Hovik Avanesov, the head of the Center for Caucasus Studies, said that the idea of creating a series had arisen a long time ago.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ"Before the 2020 Artsakh War, we were thinking of publishing such a series, the aim of which would be to popularize our historical and cultural heritage, moreover, in different languages. During the war, the plans had changed; we decided to give priority to those methods of cultural heritage, which are located in the temporarily occupied territories of Artsakh. The series presents the previous and current state of that historical and cultural heritage," said H. Avanesov and added that the project will regularly cover episodes of the cultural genocide committed by Azerbaijan since the establishment of the artificial state of Azerbaijan in 1918.

Բնութագրությունը հասանալի չէ

The aim of the series is to present to the world the clear facts that Azerbaijan is really the enemy of civilization, the concepts of "civilization" and "Azerbaijan" are not compatible with each other. According to our interlocutor, it should be clearly stated that, from the very first days of the war, the Armenian cultural heritage was targeted by the Turkish-Azerbaijani terrorist tandem.

The series will be translated into several languages.

 


     

Politics

Armenian President, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Head of the European Union’s Delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the Presidential Office reports.

Armenia PM heads for Brussels on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday left for Brussels on a two-day working visit.

Armenia and Turkey to appoint “special envoys”

Just like before, Armenia is now also ready for the process aimed at the normalization of relations with...

EU’s Charles Michel to host PM Pashinyan and President Aliyev for trilateral talks on December 14

President of the European Council Charles Michel will host on December 14 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol...

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission summed up the results of the elections to the local self-government bodies

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of the elections to the local self-government...

986 (19.65 %) voters had taken part in the elections by 14:00

According to the information from Martuni TECs of the Artsakh Republic, by 14:00 986 (19.65 %) voters...

The will and the vision of the people remain unchanged. David Babayan

On the occasion of the Artsakh Independence Referendum, Fundamental Human Rights, and Constitution Day...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 53 new coronavirus case on December 13.

Hobby as a family business. Made in Artsakh

Mary Petrosyan makes handicrafts and this hobby is gradually turning into a small family business.

"The road to our village". A community impact project will be implemented in Mokhratagh

Within the framework of ''Teach for Armenia'' program, Taron Poghosyan teaches the subject "Pre-service...

Russian peacekeepers provide qualified medical care to people in remote Artsakh settlement

Military doctors of the Russian peacekeeping contingent conducted humanitarian and medical raid to the...

Devotion is immortality... Arthur Arstamyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, thousands of devotees died for the defense of the homeland. 19-year-old...

66 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

66 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

Military

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...

Australia, South Korea sign historic defense agreement
Armenia PM heads for Brussels on working visit
35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh
Armenia and Turkey to appoint “special envoys”
more news

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Sport

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Australia, South Korea sign historic defense agreement

Putin tells Johnson about Kiev’s policy of aggravating situation in Donbass

German top diplomat says Nord Stream 2 certification halted for non-compliance with EU

Iran puts 20 US citizens on sanctions list for human rights violations

