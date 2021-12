Artsakh confirmed 53 new coronavirus case on December 13.

December 14, 2021, 10:47 35 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: At present, 104 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 14 patients are in critical condition while 68 others, including young people—in severe condition.

A total of 28119 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 4538 have come back positive.