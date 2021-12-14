Armenia PM heads for Brussels on working visit

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday left for Brussels on a two-day working visit.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The PM will take part in the 6th Eastern Partnership Summit.

He is expected to meet with the European partners on the sidelines of the Summit.

Pashinyan will also have a private meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The trilateral meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, President Charles Michel of the European Council, and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan is also planned in Brussels.