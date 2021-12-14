Just like before, Armenia is now also ready for the process aimed at the normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, which is set forth in the government program, the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement.

December 14, 2021, 10:04 Armenia and Turkey to appoint “special envoys”

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: "In this regard, we positively assess the statement of the Turkish foreign minister on the appointment of a special envoy for the normalization of relations with Armenia, and confirm that the Armenian side will also appoint a special envoy for dialogue with Turkey," Hunanyan added.