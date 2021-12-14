Artsakhpress

Putin tells Johnson about Kiev’s policy of aggravating situation in Donbass

Russian President Vladimir Putin told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about Kiev’s policy geared toward derailing the Minsk agreements, aggravating the situation in Donbass and discriminating against the Russian-speaking population, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the press service, in response to Johnson’s concerns about alleged massive movements of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border, "Putin shared his principled assessment of the current situation around Ukraine."

"He cited concrete examples of Kiev’s destructive policy toward derailing the Minsk agreements, which are the only basis for the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. He also stressed that the Ukrainian authorities are deliberately aggravating the situation along the contact line and using heavy weapons and combat drones in the conflict zone, which are prohibited by the Package of Measures. He drew attention to Ukraine’s policy of discriminating against the Russian-speaking population," it said.

The leaders agreed to continue to discuss the topics they touched upon during the telephone call via various channels, the Kremlin added.

It was Putin’s second telephone call with Johnson in the past two months. Their previous conversation took place on October 25.

Recently, Western countries and Ukraine have been speaking about Russia’s possible aggression against Ukraine. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov slammed such statements as hollow and groundless with the intention of fanning tensions. He stressed that Russia is a threat to no one but did not rule out possible provocations to justify such statements and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most serious consequences. According to Peskov, Moscow is committed to the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements and spares no effort to help Kiev settle the conflict in Donbass.


     

EU’s Charles Michel to host PM Pashinyan and President Aliyev for trilateral talks on December 14

President of the European Council Charles Michel will host on December 14 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels for talks.

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission summed up the results of the elections to the local self-government bodies

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of the elections to the local self-government...

986 (19.65 %) voters had taken part in the elections by 14:00

According to the information from Martuni TECs of the Artsakh Republic, by 14:00 986 (19.65 %) voters...

The will and the vision of the people remain unchanged. David Babayan

On the occasion of the Artsakh Independence Referendum, Fundamental Human Rights, and Constitution Day...

Recognition of inalienable right to self-determination is only way to end Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. Artsakh Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh released a statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary...

Elections to self-government bodies being held in Martuni and Gishi communities of Artsakh's Martuni region

Elections to self-government bodies are being held today in Martuni and Gishi communities of the Martuni...

‘We will continue the struggle for return of occupied territories’ – President of Artsakh

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Hobby as a family business. Made in Artsakh

Mary Petrosyan makes handicrafts and this hobby is gradually turning into a small family business.

"The road to our village". A community impact project will be implemented in Mokhratagh

Within the framework of ''Teach for Armenia'' program, Taron Poghosyan teaches the subject "Pre-service...

Russian peacekeepers provide qualified medical care to people in remote Artsakh settlement

Military doctors of the Russian peacekeeping contingent conducted humanitarian and medical raid to the...

Devotion is immortality... Arthur Arstamyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, thousands of devotees died for the defense of the homeland. 19-year-old...

66 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

66 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

More than 1,4 million COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

1,452,374 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, the ministry of health...

Nngi community will have a modern reading center

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Sose Kocharyan works at Nngi Secondary School...

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...

EU’s Charles Michel to host PM Pashinyan and President Aliyev for trilateral talks on December 14
German top diplomat says Nord Stream 2 certification halted for non-compliance with EU
Hobby as a family business. Made in Artsakh
Two missing after cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea
Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Putin tells Johnson about Kiev’s policy of aggravating situation in Donbass

German top diplomat says Nord Stream 2 certification halted for non-compliance with EU

Iran puts 20 US citizens on sanctions list for human rights violations

Two missing after cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea

