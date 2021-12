President of the European Council Charles Michel will host on December 14 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels for talks.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Michel will first hold bilateral talks with the two leaders and then a trilateral meeting, RIA Novosti reported citing a EU representative.