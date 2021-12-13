Hobby as a family business. Made in Artsakh

Mary Petrosyan makes handicrafts and this hobby is gradually turning into a small family business.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mary told that she makes souvenirs, dolls, sweets in the form of a rose.

"The name of my work is Maria De Marin- the combination of my daughters' names.

The positive feedback from my relatives and friends made me more enthusiastic about my products. While studying the market, I noticed that there is a demand for more sweets, because it is pleasant to receive flowers, and why not taste them?

That is, to combine the beautiful with the pleasant. In general, I do not like to imitate.

And since the idea is mine, I try to create unique things with creative delivery. I work and strive to make my product different from other products on the market. Customers are mainly those who value the handicrafts," she said.