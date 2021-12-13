Artsakhpress

International

Gas price in Europe exceeds $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters

The gas price in Europe rose above $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters at the opening of exchange trading on Monday, for the first time since the beginning of October, TASS reports citing ICE trading data.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The price of gas futures for January delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands is $1,344 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 114.3 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The total increase of the gas price in Europe since the closure of the trading on Friday amounts to 8%.


     

Politics

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission summed up the results of the elections to the local self-government bodies

Artsakh Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of the elections to the local self-government bodies, the press service of Artsakh Central Electoral Commission informs.

986 (19.65 %) voters had taken part in the elections by 14:00

According to the information from Martuni TECs of the Artsakh Republic, by 14:00 986 (19.65 %) voters...

The will and the vision of the people remain unchanged. David Babayan

On the occasion of the Artsakh Independence Referendum, Fundamental Human Rights, and Constitution Day...

Recognition of inalienable right to self-determination is only way to end Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict. Artsakh Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh released a statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary...

Elections to self-government bodies being held in Martuni and Gishi communities of Artsakh's Martuni region

Elections to self-government bodies are being held today in Martuni and Gishi communities of the Martuni...

‘We will continue the struggle for return of occupied territories’ – President of Artsakh

President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan issued a statement on the 30th anniversary of...

Armenian Ambassador, US Congresswoman discuss post-war situation

On December 7th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America,...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

"The road to our village". A community impact project will be implemented in Mokhratagh

Within the framework of ''Teach for Armenia'' program, Taron Poghosyan teaches the subject "Pre-service Training and Safe Living Activities" at the G. Poghosyan Secondary School in the village of Mokhratagh in the Martakert region of Artsakh.

Devotion is immortality... Arthur Arstamyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, thousands of devotees died for the defense of the homeland. 19-year-old...

66 daily coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

66 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

More than 1,4 million COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

1,452,374 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, the ministry of health...

Nngi community will have a modern reading center

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Sose Kocharyan works at Nngi Secondary School...

53 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 53 new coronavirus case on December 8.

"Voice of Hadrut". The people of Hadrut convey their thoughts through a book

A book by turkologist-journalist Sofia Hakobyan entitled "Voice of Hadrut" has been published.

Military

1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...

Russian peacekeepers to complete “duty” of returning Armenian POWs from Azeri captivity – Lt. Gen. Rustam Muradov

The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...

Gas price in Europe exceeds $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters
Artsakh Central Electoral Commission summed up the results of the elections to the local self-government bodies
"The road to our village". A community impact project will be implemented in Mokhratagh
Devotion is immortality... Arthur Arstamyan
China’s Xi plans to hold virtual meeting with Putin on December 15
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

The inclusion of a country that has adopted a policy of cultural vandalism in the international structure dealing with the protection of cultural values causes concerns and distrust. Artsakh Minister of Education and Science

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Sport

Olympic Games to end if politics get involved — IOC President

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Gas price in Europe exceeds $1,300 per 1,000 cubic meters

China’s Xi plans to hold virtual meeting with Putin on December 15

U.S. President Joe Biden approves Kentucky emergency declaration for tornado disaster

New Shepard rocket makes suborbital flight with tourists

