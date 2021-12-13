Two missing after cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea

A major rescue operation is under way after two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast, causing one to overturn, BBC News reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Two people were believed to be in the water following the incident in the early hours of Monday, the Swedish Maritime Administration (SMA) said.

The overturned ship, the Karin Hoej, is registered in Denmark. The other vessel is the UK-flagged Scot Carrier.

A spokesman for the SMA said screams were reported from the cold water.

"It is very cold and dark," Jonas Franzen told the BBC. "At the moment, the water is about 4C and the air is about 5C."

The two in the water were the only people on board the Karin Hoej when the incident occurred in an area of the Baltic Sea between the southern Swedish coastal town of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm, he said.

The cause of the collision is not yet clear.