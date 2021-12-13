Artsakh Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of the elections to the local self-government bodies, the press service of Artsakh Central Electoral Commission informs.

December 13, 2021, 12:47 Artsakh Central Electoral Commission summed up the results of the elections to the local self-government bodies

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the data received from the Martuni TEC, the results of the elections to the local self-government bodies, held on 10 December 2021, in the communities of Martumi and Gishi of Martuni region are as follows:

Aznavur V. Saghyan was elected head of Martuni community of Martuni region with 1195 votes in favor (1 candidate was registered).

Serob E. Aghabekyan was elected head of Gishi community of Martuni region with 294 votes in favor (2 candidates were registered).

1859 voters or 37.05% of the electorate participated in these local elections.