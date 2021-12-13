Within the framework of ''Teach for Armenia'' program, Taron Poghosyan teaches the subject "Pre-service Training and Safe Living Activities" at the G. Poghosyan Secondary School in the village of Mokhratagh in the Martakert region of Artsakh.

"The road to our village". A community impact project will be implemented in Mokhratagh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: He and his students compiled and presented the "Road to Our Village" project, with the help of which they will be able to improve the road leading to the village.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", T. Poghosyan mentioned that the current condition of the road leading to the village is an obstacle in the implementation of the great idea of "Patriotism" (the garbage spreads along the road due to the wind, causing an unpleasant scene - unhygienic condition), which they will try to correct.

"The idea belongs to the students, I just tried to guide them. I helped them with issues that were difficult. The implementation of this small project will become a start of bigger and more extensive work. The presented part of the fence borders the road leading to Mokhratagh.

This road is the only one that leads to the historical and cultural values of Mokhratagh. By fencing the contact area of our village road and garbage dump, we will be able to start our great idea of developing "Patriotism".

I hope that these projects will make the community more famous and will be the guarantee of new success. The head of the community Norayr Amiryan was the first who approved our project and undertook the implementation of the largest and most laborious part of the program, for which we are very grateful to him," said T. Poghosyan.