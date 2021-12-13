Devotion is immortality... Arthur Arstamyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, thousands of devotees died for the defense of the homeland. 19-year-old Arthur Arstamyan is one of those devotees.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Arthur's sister Anna Arstamyan told about her brother with nostalgia, but with great pride.

"Arthur was born on July 15, 2001, in the city of Chartar, the Republic of Artsakh. He studied at Chartar School N 1. In 2016, after graduating from the 9th grade, he entered the "Yeznik Mozyan" vocational school in Shushi. He had been a soldier of the homeland since January 27, 2006. He served in the 3rd defense district of Martuni under the "It Is Me" program.

He was patient, balanced, compassionate and respectful,'' said his sister.

According to our interlocutor, on October 11, the 7th platoon of the 3rd defense district, with 73 people, moved to Hadrut to prevent the enemy from advancing. But going into battle against the enemy in Hadrut, all the 73 servicemen died.

The body of the hero was handed over to the family only on January 9, 2021, after a long search. Arthur Arstamyan was posthumously awarded the "Combat Service" and "Combat Cross" medals.