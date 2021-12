President of China Xi Jinping is going to have a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 15, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, RIA Novosti reports.

December 13, 2021, 11:21 China’s Xi plans to hold virtual meeting with Putin on December 15

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: No details about the meeting are available yet.