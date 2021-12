1,452,374 vaccinations against COVID-19 have been carried out in Armenia so far, the ministry of health said today.

December 13, 2021, 10:53 More than 1,4 million COVID-19 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: 869,750 people received the first dose, and 582,624 – the second dose.

Vaccinations are free of charge in Armenia.