Military doctors of the Russian peacekeeping contingent conducted humanitarian and medical raid to the remote mountain settlement of Badara (Patara) in Artsakh's (Nagorno-Karabakh) Askeran region to provide qualified medical assistance to the residents, needy children and displaced persons.

December 13, 2021, 10:45 Russian peacekeepers provide qualified medical care to people in remote Artsakh settlement

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the reception of local population the doctors of the Russian peacekeeping contingent provided qualified medical assistance to more than 60 residents of Badara village. Specialists of the medical unit of the peacekeeping contingent conducted reception and medical consultation of a surgeon, ENT, oculist and neurologist to the needy population of the remote area in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Monday.

The public reception of the Russian peacekeeping contingent regularly carries out work to identify citizens in need from among internally displaced persons and large families who find themselves in a difficult life situation in providing targeted assistance.