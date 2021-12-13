New Shepard rocket makes suborbital flight with tourists

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched its New Shepard rocket for the sixth time this year, a mission that marked the first time the company launched six passengers at once, CNBC reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Called NS-19, this New Shepard mission carried a crew of two guests and four customers: astronaut Alan Shepard’s daughter Laura Shepard Churchley, US television host and NFL star Michael Strahan, space industry executive Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick, venture capitalist Lane Bess, and his son Cameron Bess.