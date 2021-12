According to the information from Martuni TECs of the Artsakh Republic, by 14:00 986 (19.65 %) voters had taken part in the elections.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of voters according to polling stations in the following:Martuni- from 4050 voters 704 (17.38 %) and Gishi- from 967 voters 282 (29.16 %).