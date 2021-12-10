1 Armenian soldier dead, several wounded in latest Azeri attack

One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that it will provide the data of the deceased serviceman and information about the health condition of the injured servicemen later.

As of 2:30 p.m. the exchange of fire has stopped. The situation is under the full control of the Armed Forces of Armenia.