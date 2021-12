Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border around 12:00, December 10.

December 10, 2021, 14:40 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan attacked in eastern direction of border

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: But as a result of the retaliatory actions by the Armenian side, the adversary suffered human losses, and was thrown back to its initial positions.

The exchange of fire continues at this moment.