The will and the vision of the people remain unchanged. David Babayan

On the occasion of the Artsakh Independence Referendum, Fundamental Human Rights, and Constitution Day anniversary, Artsakh officials visited the Stepanakert City Memorial.
According to the information from Martuni TECs of the Artsakh Republic, by 14:00 986 (19.65 %) voters had taken part in the elections.
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Sose Kocharyan works at Nngi Secondary School of Artsakh’s Martuni region. In an interview with "Artsakhpress", S. Kocharyan mentioned that they had developed the "Lusattik" (firefly) project with the students.
Artsakh confirmed 53 new coronavirus case on December 8.
A book by turkologist-journalist Sofia Hakobyan entitled "Voice of Hadrut" has been published.
The Artsakh Mothers Club initiated the realization of the New Year's dreams of the children of the fallen...
Grigor Elizbaryan from Yerevan, within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, works at Hayk...
410 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
One Armenian serviceman was killed in action and several others were wounded in the latest Azerbaijani attack, the Ministry of Defense said.
Azerbaijani military units attacked an Armenian Armed Forces position in the eastern direction of the...
The Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant general...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions...
The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...
At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
