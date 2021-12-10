On the occasion of the Artsakh Independence Referendum, Fundamental Human Rights, and Constitution Day anniversary, Artsakh officials visited the Stepanakert City Memorial.

December 10, 2021, 14:11 The will and the vision of the people remain unchanged. David Babayan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: They paid tribute and laid flowers on the graves—at the Military Pantheon—of the Armenians killed in the three Artsakh wars.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan said that on December 10, Artsakh had reaffirmed the decision of its people of September 2, 1991 to establish the Republic of Artsakh- an independent, sovereign and democratic country.

“On this day in the international arena, we received, so to speak, our passport, and our country was formed. Moreover, December 10 can be considered a triple holiday. On this day in 2006, our constitution was adopted, which was also an application, a nationwide referendum, that is, the people once again confirmed the decision of 1991, the will and the vision of the people remain unchanged, therefore it is very important, especially today. We must never change our spirit and determination,”D. Babayan noted.

According to the FM, the Stepanakert Military Pantheon has become a place of glory, pain and pride; it is the symbol of our development of all years, sufferings, heavy blows and victories.

“According to the Constitution, we demand the return of our territories occupied by Azerbaijan. We have no right to give up. It is already a matter of human and national dignity. All the territories on which the Republic of Artsakh was proclaimed, formed, developed and strengthened, are an integral part of our country: Karvachar, Hadrut, Shushi, Mijnavan, and all other occupied territories. These are our historical state territories, ”stressed the Minister of Foreign Affairs.