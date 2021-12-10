US, Russia agree on further contacts after presidential talks — White House

Washington and Moscow agreed to hold further contacts in the context of the recent video conference between the presidents of Russia and the United States, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: When asked to comment on US President Joe Biden’s earlier remarks about a forthcoming announcement on high-level meetings of Russia and NATO representatives to address Moscow’s security concerns, Psaki replied that Biden was scheduled to hold a phone conversation with leaders of the B9 group of nations. "And, of course, we are in touch every single day with a number of NATO Allies and partners," she added.

"When he [Biden] had the conversation with President Putin, they discussed and agreed to have their teams follow up in ongoing discussions and engagements," the press secretary said. "In terms of any other format or forum, there is no current mechanism for that. But right now, our focus is on engaging with the Europeans, many of our NATO Allies; doing that at a very high level, as the President referenced; and also following up, as was discussed in his call with President Putin."