Elections to self-government bodies being held in Martuni and Gishi communities of Artsakh's Martuni region

Elections to self-government bodies are being held today in Martuni and Gishi communities of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh, Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh Republic informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: From Martuni TEC of the Artsakh Republic announced the start of the elections to the communities of Martuni and Gishi at 8:00 a.m. Elections are being held at 4 polling stations.

One candidate is running for the post of the head of the community in Martuni, and two in Gishi.

According to police data, 5,017 people are eligible to vote during self-government elections in Martuni and Gishi communities.

One local and one international non-government organization were accredited by the CEC of the Artsakh Republic to observe the elections. Representatives of three media were accredited to cover the elections.