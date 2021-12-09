Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Sose Kocharyan works at Nngi Secondary School of Artsakh’s Martuni region. In an interview with "Artsakhpress", S. Kocharyan mentioned that they had developed the "Lusattik" (firefly) project with the students.

December 9, 2021, 12:00 Nngi community will have a modern reading center

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Within the framework of the project, we must create a colorful reading room in one of the classrooms of Nngi Secondary School. The aim is to arouse interest among students.

The students have a great desire to read modern, fiction, and foreign books, organize literary clubs, poetry readings, and quizzes but don’t have any appropriate stuff.

Through this small project I want to bring a piece of light to students’ life and create a bright corner for them at school where they would come with love and never want to leave. That’s why the project is called “Lusattik”, which means "firefly" emitting light in the darkness, ” she said

“I have noticed that there are very few fiction books both in the school and in the village.

I decided to combine the interesting and the useful, that is, to motivate them with colorful, illustrated books and bright posters. There will be special chairs in the reading room, where they will sit, forget that they are at school, and will enjoy reading,” she said.