Russia advocates peace but has the right to ensure its security in the medium to long term, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, Tass informs.
Russia advocates peace, but has right to ensure its security — Putin
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: It’s a loaded question," he said at a news conference following a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, when asked by reporters if Russia was going to invade Ukraine.
"Russia is conducting a peaceful policy but it has the right to ensure its security, as I mentioned, in the medium and longer term," he went on to say. "We are discussing it with our partners, all of our partners, including the person I spoke with yesterday, the President of the United States of America, Mr. Biden."
Putin and Joe Biden held a video call that lasted two hours on December 7. The talks focused on the situation around Ukraine, while the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iranian nuclear deal.