Armenian Ambassador, US Congresswoman discuss post-war situation

On December 7th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, had a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Young Kim (R – California), member of House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Armenian Embassy reports.
US Congressman Frank Pallone commented on the statements of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev again...
President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian arrived in Qatar today in the morning on a working visit, Gulf...
On December 7, International Court of Justice issued its orders on the requests for provisional measures...
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a two-day working visit to Paris on December...
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
A book by turkologist-journalist Sofia Hakobyan entitled "Voice of Hadrut" has been published.
The Artsakh Mothers Club initiated the realization of the New Year's dreams of the children of the fallen...
Grigor Elizbaryan from Yerevan, within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, works at Hayk...
410 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
On December 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Martouni and...
On December 7, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Spitak earthquake, Gagik Baghunts, Deputy...
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.
The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its...
At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...
The special forces of Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021...
A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional...
Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
