ՀԱՅ
Armenian Ambassador, US Congresswoman discuss post-war situation

On December 7th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, had a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Young Kim (R – California), member of House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Armenian Embassy reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ambassador Makunts and Congresswoman Kim discussed issues related to the situation after the 44-day war in Nagorno Karabakh. Ambassador stressed that bellicose and destructive statements by the leadership of Azerbaijan undermine the efforts aimed at restoration of the peace and stability of the region.
Ambassador emphasized the importance of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. Ambassador Makunts stressed the need for the unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war held by Azerbaijan.

     

On December 7th Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, had a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Young Kim (R – California), member of House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Armenian Embassy reports.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

"Voice of Hadrut". The people of Hadrut convey their thoughts through a book

A book by turkologist-journalist Sofia Hakobyan entitled "Voice of Hadrut" has been published.

Azerbaijani forces again open fire at Armenian military positions

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire in the late evening of December 8 at Armenian military positions in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

