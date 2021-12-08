A book by turkologist-journalist Sofia Hakobyan entitled "Voice of Hadrut" has been published.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress" Sofia Hakobyan mentioned that she had never thought that one day she would write about Hadrut.

"As a turkologist-journalist, I have studied the Islamized and Christian Armenians living in Turkey for almost 10 years.

2020 Artsakh War, of course, turned around the course of our lives.

According to our interlocutor, the people of Hadrut themselves convey their message through a book. "The goal was to create that platform, to try to give the people of Hadrut a voice. We tried to include representatives of various groups of people in the ranks of our heroes․ Women, men, adults, young people, medical workers, returnees from captivity and relatives of killed civilians. As a journalist, I have generally refrained from leaving a personal opinion or comment; and my interlocutors' stories seem to be a direct dialogue between them and the reader without any interference.

The book is published in three languages ​​and contains messages for both domestic and foreign audiences.

At the end of each interview we added information about the history of the village, historical and cultural heritage.

By the way, in the book we have especially referred to the problem of the people of Martakert who were forcibly displaced during the first Artsakh war, and to the villages of the Hadrut region where it was tried to evict the Armenians during the "Ring" operation.

We have included stories about the Baku-Sumgait massacres. As it is one of the most widely circulated theses today that only Azeris were deported in the 90s and now Armenians are deported, there is often an attempt to balance the sides, to devalue the problem of today's forcibly displaced people, to legitimize Azeri aggression and that is our big omission.