The New Year's dreams of children of the fallen heroes and disabled people will be realized. Artsakh Mothers Club implements new program

The Artsakh Mothers Club initiated the realization of the New Year's dreams of the children of the fallen heroes and the children of those who received 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree disabilities during the Artsakh war of 2020 during the 2020 Artsakh War.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: The founder of the club Lilit Petrosyan informed "Artsakhpress" and noted: "I lost my husband during the recent war. Last year, many organizations from Armenia were constantly contacting me to write a letter.

Every day 3-5 NGOs or strangers came to our house to make my daughter happy. They gave so much warmth, so much care that my little one seemed to overcome the stress.

I decided that this year we should do the same in the Artsakh Mothers' Club, because countless women are ready to do everything to bring happiness to the children affected by the war, at least for a few hours. The club is the only platform where I can control everything. "People trust me, everything is done with documents," said L. Petrosyan.

"The initiative will be continuous. Every day I receive countless letters from elves, who are ready to realize the New Year dream of children. There are many complaints that they do not manage to become the elf of a letter, because in a few seconds new elves are being found. Countless people are waiting for us to open an account to transfer money.

The wives of many fallen heroes apply us for becoming the elf and ask me not to mention their names. It is surprising, but this is the type of Armenian woman, " she said.

