Grigor Elizbaryan from Yerevan, within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, works at Hayk Hakobyan Secondary School in Sos village of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

December 8, 2021, 11:39 "Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium to be Built in the Community of Sos

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Together with his students, he decided to implement a community impact project in the field of sports.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress" G. Elizbaryan mentioned that the project is entitled "Sport is Also Knowledge", as knowledge is also needed to have an educated, trained and healthy body.

"One of the primary programs of the “Teach for Armenia" educational organization is to make a positive change in the community through various projects. Teachers-leaders and students are completely free to choose and implement the projects. They know better what they want. When we were discussing what project could be implemented, I asked to give an answer a day later. It can be said that the students made a unanimous decision. They have chosen the field of sports. For realizing the project, we first studied what we need, from the necessary items to the project schedule and budget. We have presented all that with slides. At the moment we are in the stage of receiving financial support for the implementation of the project. According to our preliminary calculations, we will start the works in the middle of March," said Elizbaryan.

Coming to Artsakh was Grigor's choice.

"I have been to Artsakh several times, I performed the military service here. It can be said that I am attached to Artsakh. Besides, my visit was conditioned by the recent war. I want to be useful to Artsakh in some way. I consider myself a realistic person, but at the same time, I do not lose my optimism. These two may seem incompatible, but I believe and look forward to the day when there will be only peace and progress in Artsakh, there will be more joy in people's hearts, "he added.