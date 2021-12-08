410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

410 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 341,468, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: 8485 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 7.

408 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 322,814.

The death toll has risen to 7728. 10 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 9462.