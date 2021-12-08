Artsakhpress

Society

410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

410 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 341,468, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: 8485 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 7.

408 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 322,814.

The death toll has risen to 7728. 10 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

The number of active cases is 9462.


     

Politics

Armenian FM to visit France

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a two-day working visit to Paris on December 8 to take part in the joint session of the Armenian-French working group on development and expansion of economic cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries emphasize unacceptability of use or threat of force to resolve border disputes

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey...

Nagorno Karabakh conflict discussed at 28th OSCE Ministerial Council

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict has been discussed on the sidelines of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council,...

Azerbaijani president’s statements contradict agreements reached in Sochi – Armenia Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham...

Foreign Minister Participatedat the Conference of the ARFDHay Dat Committees and Offices

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the conference of...

Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to give an adequate assessment to the unbridled actions of Azerbaijan

On December 3, 2021, Seyran Smbat Sargsyan, born in 1956, a resident of Chartar settlement of the Martuni...

Canada FM expresses solidarity with Armenian people

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, has expressed solidarity with the Armenian people.

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium to be built in the community of Sos

Grigor Elizbaryan from Yerevan, within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, works at Hayk Hakobyan Secondary School in Sos village of Artsakh’s Martuni region.

410 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...

President Harutyunyan partook in Martouni at the opening ceremony of a khachkar-monument commemorating seven artillerymen

On December 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Martouni and...

Even after many trials, we could not avoid new tragedies. NA Deputy Speaker

On December 7, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Spitak earthquake, Gagik Baghunts, Deputy...

We must do our utmost in good faith to be worthy of the memory of the victims of the earthquake and wars. Artsakh State Minister

On 7 December, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Spitak earthquake, Artsakh State Minister...

Artsakh FM David Babayan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex

On December 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Stepanakert...

62 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 62 new coronavirus case on December 6.

Military

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its borders, as well as about the growing use of internet, live broadcasts for that purpose, the CSTO foreign ministers’ statement adopted on the sidelines of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Sweden says.

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus special forces hold joint exercises

The special forces of Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021...

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional...

Russian State Duma speaker re-elected CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...

"Sport is Also Knowledge." Stadium to be Built in the Community of Sos
Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, security, restrictions on diplomatic work
410 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Armenian FM to visit France
OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries emphasize unacceptability of use or threat of force to resolve border disputes
Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey’s Diyarbakir

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

International

Putin, Biden discuss Ukraine, security, restrictions on diplomatic work

Russia’s new daily coronavirus cases below 32,000 for first time since October 14

Pentagon discusses situation on Russia-Ukraine border

Beijing vows to take countermeasures following US boycott of 2022 Olympics

