President Harutyunyan partook in Martouni at the opening ceremony of a khachkar-monument commemorating seven artillerymen

On December 7, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan visited the town of Martouni and held a working consultation with the participation of the officials of the regional administration, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State noted the main priorities of the Government's agenda, emphasizing that due to the increase in the next year's state budget, the opportunities for solving the existing problems will also increase.

Touching upon the complaints about the dismissal of employees of the public administration system who did not perform or did unproperly their official duties during the war and cases of subsequent reinstatement through court action, the President noted that the problem has both legal and moral aspects.

"Artsakh is a legal country. One of the greatest achievements of our country over these years is the well-established and independent judiciary, and here we have no right to step back. We must do the utmost to preserve the unhindered work of all our state institutions as convincing evidence of the existence and survival of our newly independent state. Thus, in compliance with our adopted policy, we will not interfere in any way with decisions made by court. We understand and accept the moral side of the issue as well, there is a public demand, objective public assessments and perceptions on the extent of participation in the defense of the homeland during the war and the proper performance of the official duties, merely communal, often emotional, but morally objective demands for the restoration of social justice, strongly conditioned by the established norms which should be taken into account. I assure you that the political authorities will try to find alternative solutions within the law," the President said.

In his speech, Arayik Harutyunyan once again highlighted the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in ensuring the external security in Artsakh, noting that works aimed at expanding the capabilities of law enforcement agencies on the principle of complementarity are simultaneously being carried out.

At the end of the meeting, the President voiced his special gratitude to Vardan Khachatryan, freedom fighter, honorary citizen of Martouni, presenting him with a "Niva" car. The latter, being a disabled soldier of the First Artsakh War, was always on the front line during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in 2020, heroically fulfilling the duties entrusted to him.

During the visit, President Harutyunyan also partook at the opening ceremony of a khachkar-monument commemorating seven artillerymen of the region. He considered invaluable the devotion and feat of the heroic sons of the homeland , posthumously awarding them the "Battle Cross" order of the second degree.

Accompanied by head of the regional administration Edik Avanesyan, the Head of the State also visited the multi-apartment dwelling district under construction in the town of Martouni and got acquainted with the progress of the works.