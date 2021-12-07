On December 7, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Spitak earthquake, Gagik Baghunts, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, paid tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake at the Stepanakert Memorial.

December 7, 2021, 14:11 Even after many trials, we could not avoid new tragedies. NA Deputy Speaker

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Gagik Baghunts said that even after many trials, we could not pursue the right policy to avoid new tragedies.

"Our long-suffering nation has had many tragic pages. Unfortunately, after so many trials, we have not been able to draw the right conclusions to avoid further tragedies. "We must always be ready to face those challenges, unite nationally in difficult moments, to choose the right paths and steps, in order be able to get out of those trials with as few losses as possible," said G. Baghunts.