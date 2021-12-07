Pentagon discusses situation on Russia-Ukraine border

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed with "key departmental leaders" the "buildup of Russian military forces in the areas around eastern, northeastern, and eastern Ukraine but on obviously in western Russia."
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed with "key departmental leaders" the "buildup of Russian military forces in the areas around eastern, northeastern, and eastern Ukraine but on obviously in western Russia."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia commented on the statement of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev who demanded that that Armenia should accept the terms of Azerbaijan and announce a specific date for the opening of the so-called "Zangezur corridor".
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the conference of...
On December 3, 2021, Seyran Smbat Sargsyan, born in 1956, a resident of Chartar settlement of the Martuni...
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, has expressed solidarity with the Armenian people.
A meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov is possible...
On December 2, within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat...
On December 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Sweden to participate in the OSCE...
World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...
The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.
The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...
World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...
Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...
As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.
On 7 December, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Spitak earthquake, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan paid tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake at the Stepanakert Memorial.
On December 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Stepanakert...
Artsakh confirmed 62 new coronavirus case on December 6.
Today on December 7, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the destructive Spitak earthquake, the...
240 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number...
Thirty-three years ago, on December 7, 1988, one of the most terrible tragedies in the modern history...
Tatev Karapetyan was born and raised in Yerevan. Since 2018, she has been living and working in Artsakh...
The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its borders, as well as about the growing use of internet, live broadcasts for that purpose, the CSTO foreign ministers’ statement adopted on the sidelines of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Sweden says.
At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a...
As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...
The special forces of Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021...
A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional...
Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...
Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...
The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.
France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...
month
week
day