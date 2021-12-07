We must do our utmost in good faith to be worthy of the memory of the victims of the earthquake and wars. Artsakh State Minister

On 7 December, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the Spitak earthquake, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan paid tribute to the victims of the devastating earthquake at the Stepanakert Memorial.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with “Artsakhpress”, Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan said that the day is an opportunity once again to think and discuss all our other challenges, disasters and the recent war.

"This day is an opportunity to understand the value of the victims of earthquakes and wars. We should think how we can straighten our backs after these disasters, look to the future and do what we can in that direction in order to be worthy of the memory of the victims of the earthquake and the wars .

In the days of the earthquake, Artsakh and all Armenians were undoubtedly in the epicenter. In those days, a lot of material support was given to the residents of Spitak. At that time, Artsakh was in turmoil due to the Artsakh Movement, under the pressure mechanisms of the USSR and Azerbaijan. I do not think that Artsakh was able to support with all its potential, but Artsakh and all Armenians were going through the difficulties of the earthquake and the Artsakh movement," he said, in particular.