On December 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and on behalf of the staff of the Foreign Ministry laid flowers on the monument to the victims of the devastating December 7, 1988 earthquake in Armenia.

December 7, 2021, 12:00 Artsakh FM David Babayan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We remember and bow down to them," the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh wrote on its Facebook page.