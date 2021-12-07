Today on December 7, in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the destructive Spitak earthquake, the President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims, in Stepanakert city memorial, the Presidential Office stated.

December 7, 2021, 11:36 President Arayik Harutyunyan paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the destructive Spitak earthquake

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State was accompanied by Karen Shahramanyan, chief of the office of the President, Artak Beglaryan, state minister, Vitaly Balasanyan, secretary of the security council and other officials.