US Air Force plans to develop 2 new secret combat drones

The US Air Force will seek funding to develop a pair of classified combat drone programs next year that are designed to operate alongside fighter planes and bombers, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told POLITICO, the latter reported.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “I’ve got two that I’m going to have in the ‘23 budget in some form,” Kendall said in an interview. “They’re both unmanned air combat vehicles, unmanned platforms that are designed to work in conjunction with fighter aircraft like [the Next Generation Air Dominance fighter] or F-22 or the F-35. On the other hand they work in conjunction with bombers like the B-21.”

He said the existence of the programs will be disclosed formally in the budget request, which will go to Congress early next year, but the details will be secret.

“These will be acknowledged classified programs,” Kendall explained, “but I am going to try to get them started in ‘23.”

“Investing in unique and highly capable unmanned aerial vehicles is something people not only expect, but is indicative of the fact that the Air Force is exploiting the technologies out there to give it a decisive technology edge,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dave Deptula, the former deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance who now runs the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, an industry-backed think tank.


     

Politics

Foreign Minister Participatedat the Conference of the ARFDHay Dat Committees and Offices

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the conference of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Hay Dat Committees and Offices, which took place in the Grand Hall of the National Assembly of Artsakh, and delivered a speech, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Society

Artsakh FM David Babayan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex

On December 7, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex and on behalf of the staff of the Foreign Ministry laid flowers on the monument to the victims of the devastating December 7, 1988 earthquake in Armenia.

Military

CSTO foreign ministers adopt joint statement on fight against terrorism

The CSTO member states are deeply concerned about the terror attacks in the CSTO space and outside its borders, as well as about the growing use of internet, live broadcasts for that purpose, the CSTO foreign ministers’ statement adopted on the sidelines of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council in Sweden says.

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan's urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

Interview

From Macron's visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon's recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Photos

The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
Videos

Culture

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

Diaspora

First mass in nearly 100 years served at Armenian Catholic Church in Turkey's Diyarbakir

International

US Air Force plans to develop 2 new secret combat drones

