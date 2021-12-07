240 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

240 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 341,058, the ministry of healthcare reports.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: 6006 COVID-19 tests were conducted on December 6.

522 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 322,406.

The death toll has risen to 7718. 27 death cases have been registered in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 9477.