Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden will hold bilateral talks in a video conference format on Tuesday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, some issues of strategic stability and the bilateral agenda. They may also touch upon the regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan.