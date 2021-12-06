NATO's plans in the region are unacceptable not only for Russia but Belarus, too. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the relevant statement on Monday according to BelTA report.

December 6, 2021, 16:12 Lukashenko: NATO's plans in the regions are unacceptable for Russia and Belarus

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “A lot will change this month. You will still see a lot. We will see this outcome from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea, what we will come to.”

Lukashenko pointed out that the West accuses Russia of allegedly planning to attack Ukraine. “They need a reason to pound on Russia. So they've come up with these accusations. Although no one in Russia intends to attack Ukraine. Russia sees perfectly well what's happening in Ukraine. What's happening and what NATO and Americans intend to do over there are unacceptable not only for Russia but for us, too, because we are close,” he noted.

“This is why some outcomes – I think, very large ones – will be after the New Year's Eve, too,” Aleksandr Lukashenko summed up.