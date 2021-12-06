Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Lukashenko: NATO's plans in the regions are unacceptable for Russia and Belarus

NATO's plans in the region are unacceptable not only for Russia but Belarus, too. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the relevant statement on Monday according to BelTA report.

Lukashenko: NATO's plans in the regions are unacceptable for Russia and Belarus

Lukashenko: NATO's plans in the regions are unacceptable for Russia and Belarus

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “A lot will change this month. You will still see a lot. We will see this outcome from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea, what we will come to.”

Lukashenko pointed out that the West accuses Russia of allegedly planning to attack Ukraine. “They need a reason to pound on Russia. So they've come up with these accusations. Although no one in Russia intends to attack Ukraine. Russia sees perfectly well what's happening in Ukraine. What's happening and what NATO and Americans intend to do over there are unacceptable not only for Russia but for us, too, because we are close,” he noted.

“This is why some outcomes – I think, very large ones – will be after the New Year's Eve, too,” Aleksandr Lukashenko summed up.


     

Politics

Foreign Minister Participatedat the Conference of the ARFDHay Dat Committees and Offices

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan participated in the conference of the ARF-Dashnaktsutyun Hay Dat Committees and Offices, which took place in the Grand Hall of the National Assembly of Artsakh, and delivered a speech, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

All news from section

Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to give an adequate assessment to the unbridled actions of Azerbaijan

On December 3, 2021, Seyran Smbat Sargsyan, born in 1956, a resident of Chartar settlement of the Martuni...

Canada FM expresses solidarity with Armenian people

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, has expressed solidarity with the Armenian people.

Armenia MFA spokesman: FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting possible in Stockholm today

A meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov is possible...

Armenian, Greek FMs exchange views on peaceful settlement of NK conflict

On December 2, within the framework of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat...

Armenian, Austrian FMs discuss protection of Artsakh's cultural and religious heritage in Azeri- controlled territories

On December 2, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Sweden to participate in the OSCE...

United States welcomes resumption of direct dialogue between governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan

The United States welcomes the resumption of direct dialogue between the governments of Armenia and...

Economy

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Tuesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

All news from section

Export from Armenia to EAEU states grows 27.8% in nine months

In 2021 Armenia registered stable growth rates in trade volumes with the countries of the Eurasian Economic...

Expanded-format session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Yerevan

The expanded-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicked off in Yerevan.

Countries involved in Iran’s Persian Gulf-Black Sea transit corridor initiative close to approval of agreement- Embassy

The Persian Gulf-Black Sea international transportation corridor project, initiated by Iran, is gradually...

World oil prices still dropping

World oil prices are still falling Thursday morning, and trading data as well as analysts attest to this,...

Construction of an apartment building on Stepanakert's Mamikonyan Street continues

Within the framework of the investment program, the construction works of a multifunctional building...

The preconditions for the development of greenhouses in Artsakh are promising. Responsible

As a result of the war, greenhouses in Artsakh decreased by about 1.5 hectares.

Society

Devotion is immortality ...Lieutenant Colonel Valeri Aghajanyan

During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many heroes have fallen for the defense of the homeland. One of them was 40-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Valeri Aghajanyan.

All news from section

The intra-community roads of Vaghuhas asphalted

The intra-community roads of the Vaghuhas community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have been asphalted.

Garnakar community will have a stadium

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Margarita Yervandyan teaches English in Garnakar...

"Young Scholars Club" to be opened in the community of Nakhijevanik

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Arsine Saghyan teaches Mathematics and Computer...

Azerbaijan takes Artsakh citizen captive

A 65-year old citizen from Artsakh is detained by Azerbaijani authorities after getting lost and accidentally...

Russian peacekeepers hold anti-Covid events at all 27 observation posts in Artsakh

Russian peacekeepers held anti-Covid-19 events at all 27 observation posts in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh),...

51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

Artsakh confirmed 51 new coronavirus case on December 2.

Military

Soldier killed in Artsakh

At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a fatal gunshot wound at the guard post of a Defense Army military unit—and in still unknown circumstances, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Army reports.

All news from section

Russian peacekeepers practiced actions with use of BTR-82A at observation post in Artsakh

As part of a planned combat training session, Russian peacekeepers conducted a training session to prevent...

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus special forces hold joint exercises

The special forces of Greece, Cyprus, and Armenia have completed the joint Close Quarter Battle 2021...

Armenia armed forces conduct battalion tactical exercises

A battalion tactical exercise on "Organization of a counterattack battle and hitting of conventional...

Russian State Duma speaker re-elected CSTO Parliamentary Assembly chairman

Speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Parliamentary...

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh carry out measures against coronavirus

Specialists of the medical unit of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh have taken a number...

Artsakh President meets Armenia defense minister

On November 26, Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a meeting with President of Artsakh...

Lukashenko: NATO's plans in the regions are unacceptable for Russia and Belarus
Georgia reports 1,778 daily coronavirus cases
Devotion is immortality ...Lieutenant Colonel Valeri Aghajanyan
Japan to seek comprehensive development of relations with Russia, PM says
Soldier killed in Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Analysis: The more things change in Armenia, the more they stay the same

The title is derived from a French expression which I have used to describe the situation in Armenia.

U.S. mayors rescind false proclamations they had issued at Azerbaijan’s urging

Harut Sassounian: Turkish-American groups contributed $2.2mMillion to politicians since 2007

All news from section

Interview

From Macron’s visit to donation of COVID-19 vaccines: New French Ambassador to Armenia gives interview to ARMENPRESS

France’s new Ambassador to Armenia Anne Louyot says her goal is to make the cooperation between the...

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

All news from section

Photos

The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of a new apartment building underway in Stepanakert
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
The construction of the main building of Artsakh State University being completed
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
A new residential district being constructed in Stepanakert
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
The community of Mushkapat, Artsakh Republic
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The bust of Hovhannes Aivazovsky erected in the capital

All news from section

"The Reborn". Artsakh film director will tell the world about the 44-day Artsakh war with a new film

Armenian, French culture ministers discuss cooperation in preservation of Artsakh’s cultural heritage

Seventeenth-century Armenian paintings return to Windsor Castle after 150 years

Sport

Aronian wins Tata Steel India blitz title

All news from section

Artsakh athletes return from the European Traditional Karate Championship with a victory

New sports ground opened in Stepanakert

Artsakh sambo wrestler won bronze medal at the World Championship

Diaspora

Armenia to have commissioners for Diaspora affairs abroad on voluntary basis

All news from section

Los Angeles City Hall lit up in Armenian flag colors in commemoration of Artsakh war victims

$1 million to Lebanese Armenian Community

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese met with the members of U.S Western Coast Office of the “Armenian Relief Society”

International

Lukashenko: NATO's plans in the regions are unacceptable for Russia and Belarus

All news from section

Georgia reports 1,778 daily coronavirus cases

Japan to seek comprehensive development of relations with Russia, PM says

Putin, Biden to discuss Geneva agreements, Middle East, Ukraine, NATO

Most Read

month

week

day

Search