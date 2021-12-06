Georgia reports 1,778 daily coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 1,778 new Covid-19 cases, 3,234 recoveries and 63 deaths on Monday, December 6, the official figures show.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: 25,855 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 16,445 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,410 were PCR tests, 1TV reported.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 924 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 270 cases and the Kvemo Kartli region with 130 cases.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6,88%, while 8,13% in the past seven days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 867,071, among them, 809,830 people recovered and 12,407 died.

There are 36 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 6,455 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,121 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.