During the 44-Day Artsakh War, many heroes have fallen for the defense of the homeland. One of them was 40-year-old Lieutenant Colonel Valeri Aghajanyan.

December 6, 2021, 11:40 Devotion is immortality ...Lieutenant Colonel Valeri Aghajanyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress”, the hero's mother, Fenya Gabrielyan, tells about the cherished path of her patriotic son with nostalgia and, at the same time, with great pride.

"My son was born on August 22, 1976, in the town of Martuni, Artsakh Republic. He was the only son of the family; the only brother of 3 sisters. During his school years, he was a disciplined and exemplary student, he knew that education has a special place in every person's life, but above all was the homeland. On March 24, 1994, before graduating from school, he enlisted in the army with his friends, enjoying the love and respect of the command during all that time, because he always kept the honor of the Armenian army high.

After completing his military service, he continued the implementation of the sacred task of defending the homeland. Without hesitation, he rejoined the ranks of the Armenian Army, serving in the 3rd Defense District of Martuni as the commander of an artillery battalion. In 2016, he took part in the April Four-Day War, keeping the defensive positions entrusted to him invincible.

In the same year he received the rank of major, and in 2018 he was appointed the commander of the 4th battalion, being awarded the rank of lieutenant colonel. He was awarded medals and diplomas for his active participation in the two Artsakh wars," said Gabrielyan. On September 27, 2020, when the enemy was attacking along the entire border, the Lieutenant Colonel was in positions and fought bravely, leaving no casualties.

For 40 days he fought against the enemy for the protection and survival of his Monteaberd. On November 4, in the battle for the position called Ghuruchukh, he died, defending the boys of the position until his last breath.

"He was a caring father for his 5 children, devoted husband and son, a pillar of the family, a good friend, brother, servant and commander. Lieutenant Colonel V. Aghajanyan is resting in the Yerablur Military Pantheon. He was posthumously awarded the Order of Combat Cross of the Second Degree.