At around 9:20pm on Sunday, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Gor Martirosyan (born in 2002) received a fatal gunshot wound at the guard post of a Defense Army military unit—and in still unknown circumstances, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Army reports.

December 6, 2021, 00:59 Soldier killed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Investigation is underway.

The ministry expressed its support and condolences to the families of the soldier.