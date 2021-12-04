The intra-community roads of Vaghuhas asphalted

The intra-community roads of the Vaghuhas community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have been asphalted.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Vaghuhas community Hovhannes Petrosyan told "Artsakhpress".

"The community has 709 residents. After the 44-day war, 11 displaced families have settled in our village. All the displaced families have benefited from ICRC assistance provided to the displaced.

We have 20 houses in the free housing stock, and if our displaced families want, we will renovate and provide them. The apartments of the displaced and victims' families are currently being renovated. 177 students study in the newly built school. The school does not have a gym. The kindergarten is newly built. We have 63 students.

The municipality and aid station operates in the same building; building conditions are deplorable. The ceremony hall and the club building need renovation.

The community is provided with electricity, round-the-clock water supply. The village is not gasified," he said.

3 fellow villagers have fallen, 8 have been wounded, and the fate of 1 person is still unknown. Speaking about the employment of the villagers, our interlocutor said that most of the villagers work in the "Base Metals" company and some in the Kashen mine.