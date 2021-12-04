Garnakar community will have a stadium

Within the framework of the "Teach for Armenia" program, Margarita Yervandyan teaches English in Garnakar village of Artsakh’s Martakert region.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", M. Yervandyan mentioned that they had developed the "Art of Being Healthy" project with the students.

Hearing about “Teach for Armenia” program, I expressed my readiness to participate and become a Teacher-Leader who will prevent the spread of educational inequalities.

I currently teach in Garnakar village of Martakert region of Artsakh. The village needs support. The only school in the village does not have a stadium, and that is why physical education classes are held either in the small school yard or in the classroom.

The choice of the topic has been put forward, first of all, based on the opportunities of the community and the interests of the students.

We have made a realistic schedule and budget for the implementation of the project, and for that we need 230 thousand AMD.

"The small contribution made by each one is a bright smile of one student; one step to achieve the goal," said M. Yervandyan. According to our interlocutor, after the implementation of the project, they will achieve their goal, which is to promote the development of sports among young people.

"Every child in the community can do sports. And, why not, that very signal can be a stimulus for many successes in that field." This will be one of the cornerstones of Garnakar community development, "added M. Yervandyan.