The date of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s videoconference meeting with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, has been tentatively approved and will be announced after it has been finalized with US counterparts, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday, Tass informs.

December 4, 2021, 09:41 Putin, Biden to discuss Geneva agreements, Middle East, Ukraine, NATO

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are working on a possible contact between Putin and Biden in the videoconference format. This contact is to take place within days. We have a concrete date and time for this videoconference. But it is better to wait until all its parameters are agreed with the US side and then we will be able to announce it officially. This videoconference meeting is being prepared quite actively," he said.