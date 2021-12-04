Psaki: US, Russia considering possibility of Biden-Putin meeting

The possibility of holding direct contacts between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is being discussed, and Washington intends to focus on Ukraine. The statement came from White House spokesperson Jen Psaki at a press briefing on Friday, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: She noted that they are considering that possibility and will announce it when the final decision is made.

"It certainly would be an opportunity to discuss our serious concerns about the bellicose rhetoric about the military buildup that we’re seeing on the border of Ukraine," Psaki added.

She noted that Biden is in favor of direct contacts between the leaders countries.

In the event of a possible aggression against Ukraine, the US administration may impose economic sanctions on Russia, and it is consulting with the US Congress and its European allies, the White House spokesperson said in response to a question about what measures Washington can take to help Kyiv defend against Moscow.

"Of course, economic sanctions are an option. But we are going to do that in coordination with our European partners, with Congress," she said.

"Those consultations have been ongoing. And we just want to be prepared. As it relates to the potential for a call, we have been engaged in the possibility of that," Psaki added.