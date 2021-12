The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Melanie Joly, has expressed solidarity with the Armenian people.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Met with my Armenian counterpart [Ararat Mirzoyan] at OSCE. I expressed Canada’s solidarity with Armenian people, reiterated Canada is deeply concerned by the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash, which resulted in the deaths of Armenian troops,” Joly wrote on Twitter.